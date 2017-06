Corrects reporting period. Feb 10 (Reuters) - FULLCAST HD CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 15months to end Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 8.48 9.95 41.58 (-14.8 pct) (+8.3 pct) Operating 470 mln 656 mln 2.34 (-28.3 pct) (+135.1 pct) Recurring 475 mln 653 mln 2.36 (-27.3 pct) (+157.2 pct) Net 453 mln 582 mln 1.95 (-22.3 pct) EPS Y1,176.40 Y1,513.32 Y5,053.73 NOTE - Fullcast Holdings Co Ltd is a placement services company For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4848.TK1.