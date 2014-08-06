(Adds company forecast)
Aug 6 (Reuters)-
DeNA Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 35.82 52.16 71.40
(-31.3 pct) (+9.6 pct) (-28.5 pct)
Operating 6.98 16.99 12.70
(-59.0 pct) (-7.6 pct) (-60.4 pct)
Pretax 6.72 17.58
(-61.8 pct) (-2.7 pct)
Net 3.77 9.58 6.60
(-60.6 pct) (-64.3 pct)
EPS Basic 29.09 yen 72.07 yen 50.94 yen
EPS Diluted 29.01 yen 71.89 yen
Ann Div 37.00 yen
-Q2 Div nil nil
-Q4 Div 37.00 yen
NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites..
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
*Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
