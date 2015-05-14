(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 9.76 trln 9.56 trln 9.95 trln 4.7 trln (+2.1 pct) (+5.8 pct) Operating 600.48 538.29 (+11.6 pct) (+27.5 pct) Pretax 600.00 200.00 Pretax 535.61 573.69 (-6.6 pct) (+66.5 pct) Net 362.77 364.03 (-0.3 pct) (+53.1 pct) Net 241.30 264.98 310.00 70.00 (-8.9 pct) (+51.1 pct) EPS 49.97 yen 54.86 yen 64.20 yen 14.50 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 10.50 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 6.00 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.