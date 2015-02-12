(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Kagome Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 159.36 193.00 200.00 96.00 (-1.6 pct) Operating 4.33 6.78 7.10 2.80 (-27.0 pct) Recurring 4.97 7.53 7.60 3.10 (-24.9 pct) Net 4.37 5.11 4.00 1.70 (-21.2 pct) EPS 44.01 yen 51.39 yen 40.29 yen 17.12 yen EPS Diluted 44.00 yen Ann Div 16.50 yen 22.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 16.50 yen 22.00 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd is a major producer of tomato processed foods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.