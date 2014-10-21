(Adds company forecast) Oct 21 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 895 mln 1.12 1.40 (-19.7 pct) (-5.8 pct) (-16.0 pct) Operating loss 30 mln loss 131 mln loss 30 mln Recurring loss 26 mln loss 129 mln loss 30 mln Net loss 27 mln loss 112 mln loss 32 mln EPS loss 2.01 yen loss 8.18 yen loss 2.30 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.