UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Cookpad Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 8 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Apr 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.99 6.49 (+30.3 pct) Operating 3.19 3.38 (+27.6 pct) Recurring 3.05 3.28 (+21.2 pct) Net 1.97 2.05 (+26.6 pct) EPS 58.77 yen 62.00 yen EPS Diluted 57.95 yen 61.23 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Cookpad Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)