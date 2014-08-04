BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.375/shr
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds company forecast) Aug 4 (Reuters)- IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 438 mln 423 mln 4.80 - 5.00 (+3.6 pct) (-16.5 pct) (+1.9 - +6.2 pct) Operating loss 377 mln loss 431 mln 510 mln - 610 mln (+7.9 - +29.1 pct) Recurring loss 342 mln loss 427 mln 500 mln - 600 mln (+6.0 - +27.2 pct) Net loss 227 mln loss 272 mln 300 mln - 360 mln (-31.3 - -17.6 pct) EPS loss 10.50 yen loss 12.61 yen 13.87 yen - 16.64 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen - 10.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen - 10.00 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Blackstone Group LP, the largest manager of private equity and real estate assets, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday after the Wall Street rally helped it realize record proceeds from sales of its holdings.