May 13 (Reuters)- Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.51 trln 1.21 trln 1.55 trln 735.00 (+24.6 pct) (+18.5 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+0.8 pct) Operating 202.43 121.36 200.00 95.00 (+66.8 pct) (+17.6 pct) (-1.2 pct) (-5.3 pct) Pretax 211.29 127.18 210.00 97.00 (+66.1 pct) (+27.4 pct) (-0.6 pct) (-8.5 pct) Net 131.66 78.05 130.00 62.00 (+68.7 pct) (+27.4 pct) (-1.3 pct) (-8.0 pct) EPS 104.94 yen 62.15 yen 104.02 yen 49.61 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 17.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 18.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.