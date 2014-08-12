BRIEF-New Nordic Healthbrands Q1 EBITDA up at SEK 5.1 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 80.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 74.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Adds operating profit forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Tori Holdings Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 708 mln 707 mln Operating 137 mln 157 mln Recurring 146 mln 159 mln Net 337 mln 336 mln EPS 3.62 yen 3.60 yen NOTE - Tori Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 80.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 74.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said on Thursday its customers had managed to withstand a raft of price rises brought in to offset higher costs sparked by the plunge in the pound after Brexit.