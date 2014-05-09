BRIEF-Gaz posts 2016 net profit of RUB 1.1 bln
* FY 2016 net profit at 1.07 billion roubles ($18.94 million)versus loss of 1.92 billion roubles in 2015
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) May 9 (Reuters)- Kenko.com Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 9 months to Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.36 4.65 28.00 (+6.8 pct) Operating loss 28 mln 19 mln 10 mln (+328.4 pct) Recurring loss 28 mln 14 mln Net loss 34 mln 15 mln EPS loss 4.83 yen 2.23 yen EPS Diluted 2.21 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)
* FY 2016 net profit at 1.07 billion roubles ($18.94 million)versus loss of 1.92 billion roubles in 2015
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Updates with reaction from finance minister and Bank of England)