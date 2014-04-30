(Adds company forecast of Net profit attributable to shareholders) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Fujitsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST (Based on JPS) (Based on JPS) (Based on IFRS)(Based on IFRS) Sales 4.76 trln 4.38 trln 4.80 trln 2.15 trln (+8.7 pct) (-1.9 pct) (+0.8 pct) (-0.1 pct) Operating 142.57 88.27 185.00 25.00 (+61.5 pct) (-16.2 pct) (+25.6 pct) (-17.7 pct) Recurring 140.67 98.43 (+42.9 pct) (+8.0 pct) Net or Net profit attributable to shareholders 48.61 loss 79.92 125.00 10.00 (+10.4 pct) (-31.7 pct) EPS 23.49 yen loss 38.62 yen EPS Diluted 23.49 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen 5.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 Div nil 5.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q4 Div 4.00 yen nil 4.00 yen NOTE - Fujitsu Ltd is a major industrial electronics maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .