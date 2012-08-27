AUGUST 27 (Reuters)- G Foot Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jul 20, 2012 Jul 20, 2011 Feb 28, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 46.28 43.54 100.00 (+6.3 pct) (+9.2 pct) Operating 1.47 930 mln 4.00 (+58.1 pct) (+52.3 pct) Recurring 1.46 910 mln 3.90 (+60.7 pct) (+57.5 pct) Net 694 mln 62 mln 1.40 (+1012.2 pct) (-68.9 pct) EPS 66.64 yen 5.99 yen 134.41 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q1 div -Q2 div 6.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q3 div -Q4 div 5.00 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - G Foot Co Ltd is a retailer of shoes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.