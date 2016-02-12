(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Uni-Charm Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 738.71 553.66 777.00 365.00
(+5.2 pct) (+1.7 pct)
Operating 79.93 61.35 87.00 37.00
(+8.8 pct) (+6.6 pct)
Recurring 71.38 65.53 80.00 33.00
(+12.1 pct) (+0.1 pct)
Net 40.51 32.73
Net 47.00 17.50
(+16.0 pct) (+10.1 pct)
EPS 67.55 yen 54.33 yen 78.90 yen 29.38 yen
EPS Diluted 66.51 yen 54.25 yen
Ann Div 14.80 yen 16.00 yen
-Q2 Div 7.40 yen 19.00 yen 8.00 yen
-Q4 Div 7.40 yen 6.40 yen 8.00 yen
NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
