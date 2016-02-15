(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 8.96 11.40
(+3.6 pct)
Operating 528 mln 916 mln
(-4.9 pct)
Recurring loss 135 mln 870 mln
(-16.9 pct)
Net loss 364 mln 525 mln
(-40.2 pct)
EPS loss 38.64 yen 55.77 yen
Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 15.00 yen
-Q2 Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen 7.50 yen
-Q4 Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen 7.50 yen
NOTE - Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk.
