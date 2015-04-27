Apr 27 (Reuters)- Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.98 trln 1.95 trln 1.88 trln (+1.3 pct) (+3.6 pct) (-5.0 pct) Operating 242.06 240.50 221.00 (+0.7 pct) (+13.7 pct) (-8.7 pct) Pretax 236.07 242.06 214.00 (-2.5 pct) (+18.3 pct) (-9.4 pct) Net 154.01 159.52 138.00 (-3.5 pct) (+26.3 pct) (-10.4 pct) EPS 162.07 yen 167.36 yen 146.44 yen Ann Div 58.00 yen 58.00 yen 58.00 yen -Q2 Div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen 29.00 yen -Q4 Div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen 29.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.