Golf Digest Online Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 11.51 15.00 - 15.70
Operating 162 mln 300 mln - 400 mln
Recurring 157 mln 290 mln - 390 mln
Net 66 mln 100 mln - 180 mln
EPS 4.50 yen 6.74 yen - 12.14 yen
EPS Diluted 4.39 yen
Ann Div nil 2.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil 2.00 yen
NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc .
