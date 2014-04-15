(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 15 (Reuters)- Yamazawa Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 11 months ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 103.53 92.54 114.00 56.00 (+10.1 pct) (+8.8 pct) Operating 1.23 1.37 1.30 750 mln (+5.8 pct) (+8.5 pct) Recurring 1.26 1.41 1.30 750 mln (+2.8 pct) (+7.1 pct) Net 234 mln 705 mln 350 mln 0 mln (+49.0 pct) (+0.0 pct) EPS 21.58 yen 64.79 yen 32.16 yen nil EPS Diluted 21.55 yen 64.72 yen Ann Div 33.00 yen 33.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div 16.50 yen 16.50 yen 16.50 yen -Q4 Div 16.50 yen 16.50 yen 16.50 yen NOTE - Yamazawa Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .