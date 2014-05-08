(Adds company forecast)
Nexyz Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 3.72 3.37 7.80 - 8.50
(+10.6 pct) (-9.1 pct) (+3.8 - +13.1 pct)
Operating 66 mln loss 204 mln 500 mln - 600 mln
(+24.5 - +49.4 pct)
Recurring 57 mln loss 211 mln 500 mln - 600 mln
(+22.9 - +47.5 pct)
Net loss 59 mln loss 177 mln 250 mln - 300 mln
(-81.4 - -77.7 pct)
EPS loss 4.67 yen loss 13.98 yen 19.71 yen - 23.65 yen
Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers.
