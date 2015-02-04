European shares slip from 20-month highs, Hugo Boss sinks
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.
Feb 4 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 20.12 trln 19.12 trln 27.00 trln (+5.2 pct) (+17.8 pct) (+5.1 pct) Operating 2.11 trln 1.86 trln 2.70 trln (+13.9 pct) (+126.8 pct) (+17.8 pct) Pretax 2.36 trln 2.02 trln 2.92 trln (+16.5 pct) (+118.5 pct) (+19.6 pct) Net 1.73 trln 1.53 trln 2.13 trln (+13.2 pct) (+135.4 pct) (+16.8 pct) EPS 545.94 yen 481.60 yen 677.14 yen EPS Diluted 545.68 yen 481.27 yen Ann Div 165.00 yen -Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 100.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday.