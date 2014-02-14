(Adds company forecast) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Ubic Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.20 3.55 4.40 - 4.80 (-9.8 pct) (-5.6 pct) (-6.0 - -2.6 pct) Operating loss 346 mln 887 mln loss 255 mln - 100 mln (-52.3 pct) Recurring loss 325 mln 825 mln loss 360 mln - 0 mln (-54.8 pct) Net loss 318 mln 490 mln loss 275 mln - loss 50 mln EPS loss 93.70 yen 155.98 yen loss 81.58 yen - loss 14.83 yen EPS Diluted 150.69 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 50.00 yen nil NOTE - Ubic Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.