BRIEF-SMI Holdings Group updates on transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
* Update on major transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 10 (Reuters)- Success Holdings Company Limited PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 4 months ended NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Apr 30, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 1.55 1.29
(+20.9 pct) (+5.9 pct) Operating 263 mln 173 mln
(+51.9 pct) (-39.9 pct) Recurring 268 mln 176 mln
(+52.4 pct) (-35.7 pct) Net 12 mln 105 mln
(-87.9 pct) (-36.5 pct) EPS 2.44 yen 20.18 yen EPS Diluted 2.38 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q4 Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Success Holdings Company Limited. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6065.T
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND