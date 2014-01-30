(Changed to net revenues from revenues)
Jan 30 (Reuters)-
Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 3.07 2.06
(+49.1 pct) (+6.8 pct)
Net Revenues 3.05 2.06
(+48.5 pct)
Operating 950 mln 350 mln
(+171.1 pct) (+72.7 pct)
Recurring 947 mln 344 mln
(+175.3 pct) (+79.0 pct)
Net 862 mln 317 mln
(+171.7 pct) (+84.1 pct)
EPS 21.64 yen 8.48 yen
EPS Diluted 21.35 yen 7.94 yen
Ann Div 4.00 yen
-Q4 div 4.00 yen
NOTE - Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. is a brokerage.
