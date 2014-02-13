(Adds company forecast) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 14.04 12.86 15.00 - 15.70 (+9.1 pct) (+6.7 pct) (+6.8 - +11.8 pct) Operating 292 mln loss 172 mln 300 mln - 400 mln (+2.6 - +36.8 pct) Recurring 289 mln loss 179 mln 290 mln - 390 mln (0.0 - +34.5 pct) Net 51 mln loss 86 mln 100 mln - 180 mln (+93.5 - +248.3 pct) EPS 3.50 yen loss 5.84 yen 6.74 yen - 12.14 yen Ann Div nil nil 2.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil 2.00 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.