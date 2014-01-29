BRIEF-PC Connection sees qtrly earnings per share from $0.27 to $0.28
* PC Connection, Inc announces preliminary financials for the first quarter results 2017; company to release full results on April 20th
Jan 29 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.07 trln 926.52 1.43 trln (+15.6 pct) (+4.6 pct) (+11.7 pct) Operating 89.70 51.23 115.00 (+75.1 pct) (-42.0 pct) (+49.5 pct) Pretax 110.34 68.88 138.00 (+60.2 pct) (-32.9 pct) (+36.1 pct) Net 69.36 44.97 84.50 (+54.2 pct) (-37.6 pct) (+27.1 pct) EPS 189.07 yen 122.57 yen 230.32 yen EPS Diluted 189.07 yen 122.57 yen Ann Div 120.00 yen -Q2 Div 80.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 60.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Intends to complete an offering of up to 17 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.015 per common share