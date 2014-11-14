(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Hanaten Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 20.97 43.82
(+34.9 pct)
Operating 348 mln 2.47
(+30.3 pct)
Recurring 271 mln 2.47
(+33.4 pct)
Net 187 mln 1.45
(+25.5 pct)
EPS 9.72 yen 80.33 yen
EPS Diluted 7.49 yen 61.85 yen
Ann Div 3.00 yen 10.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q2 Div nil 3.00 yen
-Q4 Div 3.00 yen 10.00 yen 3.00 yen
NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars.
