MYOTOKU
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended nine M ended Year to
Six months to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012
Jun 30, 2012
RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY
COMPANY
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 2.62 2.33 2.25
1.07
(-14.2 pct) (-26.0 pct) Operating 518 mln
578 mln 297 mln 127 mln
(-42.6 pct)
(-59.7 pct) Recurring 527 mln 564 mln
300 mln 128 mln
(-43.1 pct)
(-59.9 pct) Net 312 mln 310 mln
179 mln 75 mln
(-42.5 pct)
(-59.8 pct) EPS Y39.78 Y38.75
Y23.26 Y9.79
Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y6.00
-H1 Div Y5.00 Y7.00
Y2.50 Y2.50
NOTE - Myotoku Ltd. produces vacuum generators
