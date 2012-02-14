(Corrects the table as follows) Feb 14 (Reuters) - MYOTOKU CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended nine M ended Year to Six months to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012 RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY COMPANY FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.62 2.33 2.25 1.07 (-14.2 pct) (-26.0 pct) Operating 518 mln 578 mln 297 mln 127 mln (-42.6 pct) (-59.7 pct) Recurring 527 mln 564 mln 300 mln 128 mln (-43.1 pct) (-59.9 pct) Net 312 mln 310 mln 179 mln 75 mln (-42.5 pct) (-59.8 pct) EPS Y39.78 Y38.75 Y23.26 Y9.79 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y6.00 -H1 Div Y5.00 Y7.00 Y2.50 Y2.50 NOTE - Myotoku Ltd. produces vacuum generators For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6265.TK1.