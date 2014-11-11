(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
PGM Holdings KK
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended 15 months to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 55.59 55.84 93.20
(-0.5 pct) (+1.3 pct)
Operating 6.90 7.03 11.10
(-1.9 pct) (+17.4 pct)
Recurring 5.21 5.22 8.40
(-0.2 pct) (+19.4 pct)
Net 2.07 3.02 3.00
(-31.3 pct) (+28.6 pct)
EPS 17.49 yen 25.46 yen 25.31 yen
EPS Diluted 17.48 yen 25.45 yen
Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - PGM Holdings KK is a golf course operator.
