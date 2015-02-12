(Adds company forecast)
Feb 12 (Reuters)-
KLab Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 21.37 20.99 5.60
(+1.8 pct) (+26.5 pct)
Operating 2.16 loss 1.22 700 mln
(+628.4 pct)
Recurring 2.56 loss 941 mln 600 mln
(+463.5 pct)
Net 1.79 loss 2.56 259 mln
(+406.8 pct)
EPS 52.15 yen loss 93.58 yen 7.17 yen
EPS Diluted 50.21 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL
NOTE - KLab Inc .
