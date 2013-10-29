(Changes second revenues figure to "revenues(excluding financing cost)") Oct 29 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 933.65 900.82 (+3.6 pct) (+11.9 pct) Revenues (excluding financing costs) 787.71 770.93 (+22.0 pct) (+22.0 pct) Operating Pretax 186.15 55.08 (+238.0 pct) Net 104.01 4.70 EPS 28.07 yen 1.28 yen EPS Diluted 27.20 yen 1.25 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 2.00 yen -Q4 Div 6.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .