(Adds company forecast) May 13 (Reuters)- KLab Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.64 4.43 10.14 (+27.4 pct) (+24.8 pct) (+5.8 pct) Operating 1.02 96 mln 1.42 (+960.8 pct) (+103.8 pct) Recurring 1.00 106 mln 1.40 (+840.2 pct) (+100.1 pct) Net 425 mln 51 mln 574 mln (+732.8 pct) (+6.0 pct) EPS 11.76 yen 1.56 yen 15.82 yen EPS Diluted 11.48 yen 1.50 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - KLab Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)