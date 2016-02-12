(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 10 (Reuters)-
Techfirm Holdings Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Jan 31, 2015 Jun 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 2.27 1.91 5.00
Operating loss 71 mln 9 mln 150 mln
Recurring loss 85 mln 1 mln 140 mln
Net loss 90 mln loss 15 mln 3 mln
EPS loss 14.22 yen loss 2.63 yen 0.45 yen
Ann Div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen
NOTE - Techfirm Holdings Inc..
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3625.T