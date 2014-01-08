(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 180.28 180.16 253.00 (+0.0 pct) Operating loss 2.01 loss 940 mln 3.10 Recurring loss 1.83 loss 743 mln 2.85 Net loss 1.53 loss 1.34 1.20 EPS loss 81.43 yen loss 71.18 yen 63.93 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen 13.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 13.00 yen 13.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Kyushu Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .