Jan 28 (Reuters)- Canon Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.08 trln 2.15 trln (-3.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) Operating 204.94 212.44 (-3.5 pct) (-1.2 pct) Recurring 249.35 236.70 (+5.3 pct) (+0.4 pct) Net 175.47 170.38 (+3.0 pct) (+8.1 pct) EPS 157.72 yen 148.43 yen EPS Diluted 157.72 yen 148.43 yen Ann Div 150.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 85.00 yen 65.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.