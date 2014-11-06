(Adds EPS diluted)
Nov 6 (Reuters)-
Konami Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 98.72 97.93 220.00
(+0.8 pct) (-8.2 pct) (+1.1 pct)
Operating 5.86 3.77 12.00
(+55.3 pct) (-70.0 pct) (+55.9 pct)
Pretax 6.16 4.22 11.00
(+46.2 pct) (-63.3 pct) (+19.2 pct)
Net 3.28 2.02 7.00
(+62.5 pct) (-71.0 pct) (+82.6 pct)
EPS 23.64 yen 14.54 yen 50.50 yen
EPS Diluted 23.64 yen 14.54 yen
Ann Div 34.00 yen 17.00 yen
-Q2 Div 8.50 yen 17.00 yen
-Q4 Div 17.00 yen
NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.