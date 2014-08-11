(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Excite Japan Co. Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.84 1.78 7.00 (+3.1 pct) (-17.2 pct) (-4.6 pct) Operating 47 mln 50 mln 300 mln (-5.7 pct) (+192.6 pct) (+2.9 pct) Recurring 0 mln 39 mln 270 mln (-98.7 pct) (+92.3 pct) (+19.3 pct) Net loss 6 mln 33 mln 250 mln (+59.3 pct) (+22.8 pct) EPS loss 0.96 yen 5.31 yen 39.62 yen EPS Diluted 5.31 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Excite Japan Co. Ltd. is an Internet media operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.