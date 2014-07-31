(Adds dividend figure) Jul 30 (Reuters)- Enish, Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.25 3.15 6.50 (+3.4 pct) (-1.9 pct) Operating 230 mln 718 mln 0 mln (-67.9 pct) Recurring 223 mln 718 mln 0 mln (-68.9 pct) Net 129 mln 442 mln 0 mln (-70.8 pct) EPS 18.72 yen 83.95 yen EPS Diluted 17.86 yen 66.22 yen Ann Div 22.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 22.00 yen NOTE - Enish, Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.