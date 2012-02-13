(Resend the table as follows)
Feb 13 (Reuters) -
CANBAS
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST
Sales nil nil
nil-1.00
Operating loss 642 mln loss 690 mln loss
1.44-loss 435 mln Recurring loss 662 mln loss 777
mln loss 1.43-loss 434 mln Net loss 663 mln
loss 779 mln loss 1.44-loss 436 mln EPS
loss Y227.90 loss Y267.71 loss Y493.49-loss Y149.87
Annual div
nil
NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4575.TK1.