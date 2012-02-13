(Resend the table as follows) Feb 13 (Reuters) - CANBAS PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales nil nil nil-1.00 Operating loss 642 mln loss 690 mln loss 1.44-loss 435 mln Recurring loss 662 mln loss 777 mln loss 1.43-loss 434 mln Net loss 663 mln loss 779 mln loss 1.44-loss 436 mln EPS loss Y227.90 loss Y267.71 loss Y493.49-loss Y149.87 Annual div nil NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4575.TK1.