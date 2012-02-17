(Corrects reporting period.) Feb 17 (Reuters) - TOKO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 months ended Year to Six months to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 27.28 27.48 28.70 13.30 (+5.2 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating loss 248 mln prft 442 mln prft 1.10 prft 100 mln Recurring loss 503 mln prft 30 mln prft 900 mln nil Net loss 2.63 loss 1.72 prft 200 mln loss 600 mln EPS loss Y27.34 loss Y17.88 prft Y2.08 loss Y6.24 Annual div nil nil nil NOTE - Toko Inc is a major producer of coils and their products For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6801.TK1.