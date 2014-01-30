(Changes second revenues figure to "revenues(excluding financing costs)")
Jan 30 (Reuters)-
Nomura Holdings Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Revenues 1.38 trln 1.36 trln
(+1.6 pct) (+5.7 pct)
revenues(excluding financing costs)
1.17 trln 1.16 trln
(+11.9 pct) (+11.9 pct)
Operating
Pretax 273.05 68.05
(+301.3 pct) (+181.2 pct)
Net 152.34 24.81
(+514.0 pct)
EPS 41.09 yen 6.73 yen
EPS Diluted 39.83 yen 6.60 yen
Ann Div 8.00 yen
-Q2 Div 8.00 yen 2.00 yen
-Q4 Div 6.00 yen
NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura
Securities.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
