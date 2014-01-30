(Changes second revenues figure to "revenues(excluding financing costs)") Jan 30 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 1.38 trln 1.36 trln (+1.6 pct) (+5.7 pct) revenues(excluding financing costs) 1.17 trln 1.16 trln (+11.9 pct) (+11.9 pct) Operating Pretax 273.05 68.05 (+301.3 pct) (+181.2 pct) Net 152.34 24.81 (+514.0 pct) EPS 41.09 yen 6.73 yen EPS Diluted 39.83 yen 6.60 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 2.00 yen -Q4 Div 6.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .