(Adds all EPS Diluted figures and Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast) Jan 28 (Reuters)- Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.44 trln 1.39 trln 1.93 trln (+3.4 pct) (+2.9 pct) (-1.5 pct) Operating 181.90 165.63 255.00 (+9.8 pct) (+10.1 pct) (+6.0 pct) Pretax 180.25 170.13 249.00 (+5.9 pct) (+16.9 pct) (+2.9 pct) Net 116.51 115.34 157.00 (+1.0 pct) (+26.6 pct) (-1.6 pct) EPS 122.31 yen 121.01 yen 164.68 yen EPS Diluted 122.15 yen 120.88 yen Ann Div 58.00 yen 58.00 yen -Q2 Div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen -Q4 Div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.