BRIEF-Alliance MMA says intends to defend against the lawsuit filed by shareholders
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 15 Months to 15 Months to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 72.00 72.00 Operating loss 3.90 Recurring loss 3.10 Net loss 3.70 EPS loss 183.63 yen NOTE - Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd is a maker of resin food containers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* March placements up 11.0 pct vs year ago * April 1 feedlot cattle at 100.0 pct of year ago * Marketings in March up 10.0 pct vs year ago * Report called mildly bearish for CME live cattle futures By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. cattle ranchers in March placed 11.0 percent more cattle into feedlots than a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, which topped analysts' forecast and notched a record high for the month. In