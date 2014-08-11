(Adds percent change figure for netprofie(-65.3pct))
Kitanihon Spinning Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 114 mln 98 mln 440 mln
(+16.8 pct) (-21.6 pct) (+10.7 pct)
Operating 0 mln loss 8 mln 7 mln
Recurring 2 mln loss 6 mln 1 mln
Net 3 mln 9 mln 1 mln
(-65.3 pct)
EPS 0.26 yen 0.76 yen 0.08 yen
Ann Div nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Kitanihon Spinning Co Ltd .
