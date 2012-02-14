(Corrects reporting period)
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
YOKOHAMA RUBBER
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9M ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2012
Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 465.13 519.74 575.00
268.00 (+11.4 pct)
Operating 26.29 29.49 40.00
12.80 (+37.5 pct)
Recurring 20.72 23.36 37.00
11.00 (+24.6 pct)
Net 11.62 13.92 25.00
9.00 (+21.2 pct)
EPS Y34.68 Y41.55 Y74.62
Y26.86
Annual div Y7.00 Y10.00 Y13.00
-H1 Div Y3.00 Y4.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd is a major tire manufacturer
