Nov 8 (Reuters)-
NEXON Co.,Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 120.87 77.51 152.65 - 154.48
(+55.9 pct) (+40.8 - +42.5 pct)
Operating 50.38 38.47 57.13 - 58.30
(+30.9 pct) (+20.9 - +23.3 pct)
Pretax 50.64 36.85 57.83 - 59.00
(+37.4 pct) (+33.5 - +36.2 pct)
Net 34.57 27.73 39.38 - 40.30
(+24.7 pct) (+39.2 - +42.5 pct)
EPS Basic 79.05 yen 64.19 yen 89.97 yen - 92.06 yen
EPS Diluted 77.69 yen 62.44 yen
Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q2 Div 5.00 yen
-Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd .
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
*Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
