IREP Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 12.94 12.93 55.00 - 58.00
(+0.1 pct) (+19.5 pct) (+2.6 - +8.2 pct)
Operating 5 mln 154 mln 520 mln - 650 mln
(-96.7 pct) (+71.0 pct) (+1.4 - +26.7 pct)
Recurring 7 mln 156 mln
(-95.1 pct) (+68.8 pct)
Net loss 19 mln 94 mln 280 mln - 360 mln
(+55.8 pct) (-11.0 - +14.5 pct)
EPS loss 0.69 yen 3.45 yen 10.20 yen - 13.12 yen
EPS Diluted 3.41 yen
Ann Div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen
NOTE - IREP Co Ltd .
