(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 20.74 21.29 29.50 (-2.6 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+2.3 pct) Operating 1.59 1.61 2.18 (-1.1 pct) (+10.3 pct) Recurring 1.03 946 mln  1.30 - 1.40 (+8.5 pct) (+15.6 - +24.5 pct) Net 258 mln 529 mln 850 mln - 900 mln (-51.2 pct) (-37.3 - -33.6 pct) EPS 7.25 yen 14.87 yen 23.86 yen - 25.26 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd is a leading "maitake" mushroom grower and wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.