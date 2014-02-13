(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Fuji Soft Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 Months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 61.32 79.54 (+8.0 pct) Operating 3.78 4.65 (+56.2 pct) Recurring 4.13 4.71 (+53.5 pct) Net 2.93 4.08 (+111.3 pct) EPS 94.24 yen 130.23 yen Ann Div 21.00 yen 24.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen 11.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q4 Div 7.00 yen 13.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.