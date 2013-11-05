(Adds company forecast) Nov 5 (Reuters)- Septeni Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 45.98 41.36 12.40 (+11.2 pct) (+19.4 pct) (+13.8 pct) Operating 1.59 1.53 580 mln (+4.3 pct) (+64.5 pct) (+99.5 pct) Recurring 1.75 1.64 590 mln (+7.0 pct) (+67.2 pct) (+74.5 pct) Net 1.21 677 mln 340 mln (+78.3 pct) (+57.8 pct) (+82.2 pct) EPS 47.90 yen 26.91 yen 13.48 yen EPS Diluted 46.56 yen 26.22 yen Ann Div 1,400.00 yen 1,000.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 1,400.00 yen 1,000.00 yen NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services, using direct mails and Internet advertising. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.