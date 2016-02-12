(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 12 (Reuters)-
Asics Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 428.50 354.05 437.00 219.00
(+2.0 pct) (-1.2 pct)
Operating 27.45 30.47 29.00 16.00
(+5.7 pct) (-24.8 pct)
Recurring 22.53 34.30 27.00 15.00
(+19.8 pct) (-24.6 pct)
Net 10.24 22.29
Net 18.50 10.50
(+80.7 pct) (-27.7 pct)
EPS 53.93 yen 117.40 yen 97.46 yen 55.32 yen
EPS Diluted 50.88 yen 110.91 yen
Ann Div 23.50 yen 23.50 yen 23.50 yen
-Q2 Div
-Q4 Div 23.50 yen 23.50 yen 23.50 yen
NOTE - Asics Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7936.T