(Adds company forecast) Jan 23 (Reuters) - Oncolys Biopharma Inc. PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28 mln 30 mln - 1.06 Operating loss 830 mln loss 1.15 - loss 322 mln Recurring loss 722 mln loss 1.03 - loss 206 mln Net loss 736 mln loss 1.03 - loss 208 mln EPS loss 80.28 yen loss 112.27 yen - loss 22.65 yen NOTE - Oncolys Biopharma Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.